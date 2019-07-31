Srinagar-Jammu NH-44 closed due to landslide

Weather reports indicate further heavy rainfall in the region.

The National Highway 44, which connects Srinagar to the rest of the country, was closed on Wednesday, due to landslide in the Ramban district in Jammu.

The national highway has been shut down until the debris is cleared from the road.

Weather reports indicate further heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended till August 4 in view of the inclement weather in Kashmir.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides, particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended till August 4, 2019," Shri Amarnath Shrine Board spokesperson said.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted constant rain across parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

