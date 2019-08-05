Image Source : ANI TWITTER Karnataka: Virajpet-Kerala Connective Road washed away due to major landslide

Landslides were reported in the Kodagu district due to heavy and incessant rainfall in Karnataka as the monsoon fury continued unabated, rivers and rivulets continue to overflow, blocking several roads in Kodagu.

A stretch of the Virajpet-Kerala Connective Road was washed away by the landslide.

Weather reports indicate further heavy rainfall in the region.

Kodagu: Landslides take place in the district due to heavy and incessant rainfall; part of Virajpet-Kerala Connective Road washed away. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/7FtqGkRHR6 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

ALSO READ: Floods, landslides claim 113 lives in Nepal

ALSO READ: Srinagar-Jammu NH-44 closed due to landslide

WATCH VIDEO: Landslide on NH-5 in Jabli, Solan following heavy rainfall in the area