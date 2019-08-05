Monday, August 05, 2019
     
Karnataka: Virajpet-Kerala Connective Road washed away due to major landslide

Landslides were reported in the Kodagu district due to heavy and incessant rainfall in Karnataka.

New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 17:43 IST
Landslides were reported in the Kodagu district due to heavy and incessant rainfall in Karnataka as the monsoon fury continued unabated, rivers and rivulets continue to overflow, blocking several roads in Kodagu.

A stretch of the Virajpet-Kerala Connective Road was washed away by the landslide. 

Weather reports indicate further heavy rainfall in the region.

