Convict lynched inside Jamshedpur jail by inmates, 6 other prisoners injured in clash

In a fresh case of prison violence, a convict serving a 10-year sentence in a dowry case was beaten to death by other inmates. The incident happened following a clash inside the Ghaghidih Central Jail in Jamshedpur on Tuesday.

Identified as Manoj Singh, the convict was beaten to death by some jail inmates belonging to one Pankaj Dubey gang.

According to East Singhbhum district Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray, an altercation between the inmates led to the qaurrel.

The clash broke out after Manoj Singh beat up some inmates belonging to the gang and in retaliation, the gang members lynched Singh, he said.

Meanwhile, an undertrial prisoner, Sumit Singh, suffered serious injuries in the clash, the SSP said, adding he was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical Hospital.

He added that half-a-dozen other injured inmates were undergoing treatment at the jail hospital.

