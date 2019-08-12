House comes down crashing in flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, video captures terrifying moment | WATCH

House comes down crashing in flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A house came down crashing within a span of seconds in Uttarakhand's Chamoli after being hit by flash floods. A State Disaster Response Force Team was rushed to the site following the incident.

The terrifying moment captured on a camera, showed the house collapse into pieces as a flash flood came hitting hard.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Earlier on August 9, four people were killed and two injured while many were left homeless after flash floods and landslides triggered by cloud bursts hit Chamoli and Tehri districts of Uttarakhand. Two women along with their cattle were washed away in a flash flood triggered by cloud burst in Chamoli. The continous downpour also damaged 12 houses in the village.

In another incident last week, two people died following a cloudburst in Ghansali tehsil of Tehri. Another cloudburst hit Kulethi village leaving one woman injured.

