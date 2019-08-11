Heroic rescue: Gujarat cop carries two girls on his shoulder, wades through flood water for 1.5 kms | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Heroic rescue: Gujarat cop carries two girls on his shoulder, wades through floodwater for 1.5 kms | Watch

Amid heavy downpour and floods in Gujarat, a heart-warming video of a heroic rescue operation has emerged. The video is of a policeman who risked his own life to save two children from gushing floodwaters in Gujarat.

In the video, a Gujarat police constable, sporting uniform, is seen carrying two girls on his shoulders for over 1.5 kms as he wades through waist-deep floodwater for 1.5 kms in a village in Morbi district, about 200 kms from capital Ahmedabad. It can be seen policeman Pruthviraj Jadeja, looks calm as he takes the girls to safety.

According to reports, students of a school in Kalyanpur village were stranded after heavy rainfall lashed the area for several hours. As many as 43 children were trapped in the school and water was accumulated around it. Following which, the worried school administration sought the police's help and called on the teams of district administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Constable Prithiviraj Singh Jadeja was part of the police team.

However, the floodwaters flow was so heavy that it became difficult for the NDRF team to rescue people with boats. After which, the brave cop Jadeja took charge and started getting the kids out one by one.

Additional DGP, Gujarat Police, Shamsher Singh took to Twitter to praise the heroic efforts of Police constable Pruthviraj Jadeja and shared a picture and a video from the heroic rescue operation.

Singh tweeted saying, "Hamare Kandhe, Aapki Suraksha [Our shoulders, your security]. Heroic work by cop Prithiviraj Singh Jadeja in Morbi. (sic)"

"A man in uniform on duty...!!" Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also among the people who acknowledged the bravery of the. CM took to his Twitter handle said: "Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work, Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation."

"Prithviraj Ji,Salute to your courage & putting service before self. Your heroic act will inspire millions across the nation," BJP leader Major Surendra Poonia also wrote on twitter.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Building collapses in Nadiad as heavy rains batter state, 4 dead

ALSO READ: Floods in India: Flight operations resume at Kochi airport, 60 dead in Kerala alone