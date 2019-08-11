Floods in India: 114 people killed in deluge across country; Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey in Karnataka today | Updates

Flood situation grim in India

Flood situation in various parts of India is giving a tough time to residents. Kerala and Karnataka are facing a grim situation as death toll due to floods and landslides triggerred by incessant rains climbed to 83. Over 4 lakh people were evacuated in Maharashtra and 19 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat. Twelve people have died so far in Maharashtra where water level was starting to recede in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, the worst hit by the flood fury. Fifty-seven people died in rain-related incidents with 80 landslides in eight districts of Kerala since August 8.

Floods in India: Live Updates:

10:11 am: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out rescue & relief operations in Sangli district

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out rescue & relief operations in Sangli district. #MaharashtraFlood pic.twitter.com/uKKuvG4VZu — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

09:39 am: Due to flooding, landslides and trees & boulders falling on railway tracks caused by heavy rains, and consequent disruption of rail traffic, following changes have been made in train services in Kerala.

Due to flooding, land slides and trees & boulders falling on railway tracks caused by heavy rains, and consequent disruption of rail traffic, following changes have been made in train services in #Kerala. pic.twitter.com/QU44G6Kn2O — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

09:27 am: Helpline numbers for Ahmedabad Division are:

Due to #GujaratRains, Ahmedabad Division has provided Helpline Numbrs.

1-Ahmedabad BSNL 079-22147997

Railway 41745

2-Viramgam BSNL 02715-230291

Railway 45521

3-Dhrangdhra BSNL.02754-282668

4-Gandhidham Mobile 9724009227

Railway 48280 @drmadiwr @RailMinIndia #WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 11, 2019

09:15 am: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner on Saturday wrote to District Collectors of Bolangir, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangur, Rayagada and Sambalpur to submit an assessment report by Aug 17 on damage to private properties due to recent flood and heavy rainfall. Instructions have also been issued to various government departments to submit a report on the assessment of damage to public properties due to recent flood and heavy rain within a week.

Instructions have also been issued to various government departments to submit a report on assessment of damage to public properties due to recent flood and heavy rain within a week. #Odisha https://t.co/U8QiuzAN2B — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

08:49 am: 9 bodies recovered from the landslide at Kavalapara in Kerala's Malappuram district. Around 63 people still missing in the area. Rescue operations are underway.

Kerala: 9 bodies have been recovered so far in the incident of landslide that occurred at Kavalappara, Nilambur in Malappuram district on August 8. — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

08:32 am: 37 rescue teams have been deployed in Maharashtra's worst hit Sangli. 95 boats, and 569 personnel on duty.

08:31 am: 48 rescue teams deployed in Maharashtra's worst hit Kolhapur. 74 boats, and 456 personnel on duty

08:30 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will do an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Belagavi district, Karnataka today.

08:00 am: Due to heavy rain & water logging in Kerala & Ahmedabad division, Train no. 19261 Kochuveli-Porbandar Exp of 11.08.2019 is cancelled, Western Railway tweets

07:35 am: Rail services disrupted, train cancellations reported in Gujarat

Trains cancelled due to waterlogging in Wankaner-Barwala and Wavaniya-Maliya Miyana section

07:13 am: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescue a girl in flood affected Jamnagar, Gujarat.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescuing a girl in flood affected Jamnagar. #GujaratFloods (10.8.19) pic.twitter.com/0hCh2gSU2z — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

07:10 am: Spillway Gates of Banasura Sagar Dam in Kerala's Wayanad were opened, yesterday.

Spillway Gates of Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad were opened, yesterday. #KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/blhceJWsFO — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

07:07 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad today.

07:00 am: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a red alert for three districts on Sunday -- Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.