HISTORIC! Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami first female IAF officer to become Flight Commander

Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami first female IAF officer to become Flight Commander

Scripting history, Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami is the first female officer in the country to become Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Dhami recently took over as the Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase.

According to news agency ANI, Shaliza Dhami is a permanent commission officer of the flying branch in the Indian Air Force and has been flying choppers.

Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer.

Her elevation in the flying branch is moving a step closer towards women officers commanding units and formations in the service.

ALSO READ | Brave IAF pilots carry out daring operations to rescue civilians in flood hit areas

ALSO READ | IAF Chief B S Dhanoa begins 3-day visit to Thailand on Monday