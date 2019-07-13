Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
Harassed by classmates, Dalit student hangs himself in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad Published on: July 13, 2019 13:28 IST
A 3rd-year Dalit student of Law at Ghaziabad-based Inmantec Institute committed suicide after being harassed by his upper-caste classmates -- a girl and three boys, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Vipin Verma (20) hanged himself at his home in Shastri Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Thursday, but the FIR was lodged by his father Police Constable Virendra Kumar at the Kavi Nagar police station late on Friday night. 

Police said Neha Chaudhary and his friends Anu, Ankur, and Arun had been harassing Vipin since June 14 over his Dalit identity. Vipin shared his plight with his mother Bhagwati Devi, who consoled him and asked him to focus on his studies. 

According to the FIR, Bhagwati Devi then shared the problem with her husband, who contacted the group over the phone on Thursday to resolve the issue. The group assured Virendra Kumar not to harass his son again. But that very evening between 5 and 6 p.m., Vipin hanged himself at his home. 

Virendra Kumar in his complaint said: "I am a Dalit and the accused are influential persons of a higher caste, so my complaint was delayed and the accused are still at large." 

However, Superintendent of Police - City Shlok Kumar said: "We have registered the complaint, the investigation is underway. We will arrest the accused soon." 

 
 

