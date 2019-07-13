BJP MLA Pappu Bhartaul threatens to commit suicide 'if troubled more' over daughter's marriage

Image Source : TWITTER Rajesh Mishra

The controversy over BJP MLAs daughter Sakshi's marriage to a Dalit youth Ajitesh Kumar has apparently taken a new turn as the MLA Pappu Bhartaul has now threatened to commit suicide along with his wife if he will be troubled more regarding his daughter's marriage.

Pappu Bhartaul aka Rajesh Mishra is BJP MLA from Bithri Chainpur seat in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. His daughter Sakshi Mishra, in a video, claimed a threat to her and husband's life from her own father and brother. She had asked for police protection and urged others to stop backing her father against this marriage.

She also appealed her father to stop opposing her love marriage and call back his goons.

The couple posted their marriage certificate on the social media shows that the marriage was solemnized at the famous Ram Janki temple in Prayagraj on July 4.

Soon after the video went viral BJP MLA has issued a statement saying that the allegations made by his daughter were false. The MLA said that he was not against his daughter's marriage to a Dalit youth, Ajitesh Kumar, but his main concern was that the boy was nine years elder to his daughter.

In a written statement, he said that his daughter was an adult and was well within her rights to take her own decisions.

The BJP, meanwhile, has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the raging controversy.

