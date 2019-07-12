Teenage suicide bomber kills 6 at Afghan wedding

Friday, July 12, 2019
     
A teenage suicide bomber blew himself up at a wedding in Afghanistan on Friday, killing six people and injuring 20 others, an official said.

IANS IANS
Kabul Published on: July 12, 2019 14:50 IST
The attack took place at the residence of a tribal elder in Pachir-Aw-Agam district of Nangarhar province, an official told Efe news. 

The elder, also the commander of a pro-government militant group, was among the dead, the official added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Taliban spokesperson denied the insurgent group's involvement. 

"The blast at a wedding party in Nangarhar has nothing to do with the mujahideen of the Islamic emirate," Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

