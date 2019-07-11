Image Source : PTI 10 killed, 40 injured in Pakistan train accident (representational image)

At least 10 people were killed and 40 others injured on Thursday when a passenger train and a goods train collided in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. at Walhar station when a passenger train entered a service line and collided with a freight train, Railway Ministry spokesperson Ali Nawaz Malik told Efe news.

"There are 10 dead and 40 injured, but this is initial data - the figure could go up," said Malik.

The spokesperson attributed the causes of the accident to "human negligence" and "issues in signaling".

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the accident and called for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Saddened to learn of train accident in Sadiqabad. My condolences to the victims families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Have asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure and ensure safety standards," Khan said on Twitter.

