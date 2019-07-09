Mumbai: Commuter jumps off local train to chase phone thief, dies

Image Source : PTI Man falls off local train in Mumbai

A 53-year-old local train commuter died on Sunday while he was chasing an alleged thief who had stolen a phone. The victim was recognised as Shakil Abdul Gaffar Shaikh, a resident of Goregaon, who was travelling with his colleagues in a second-class compartment in a Churchgate-bound train.

According to a relative of the deceased, the accused had jumped into the compartment and allegedly snatched Shaikh’s mobile phone. He later jumped off the train.

Shaikh jumped off the train and fell on the tracks while he tried to chase him.

Commenting on the incident, a GRP official said Shaikh was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

“We have zeroed in on the suspect after examining CCTV footage of the platform and are looking for him," the official said.

Shaikh was employed as a driver with a five-star hotel in south Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

He was the sole bread earner of the family as both of his sons are at the starting of their career.

According to Shaikh’s colleagues who were travelling with him, Shaikh had boarded the train from Goregaon. He was sitting at the front of the compartment, near the door.

Meanwhile, commenting on the incident, activist Subhash Gupta said, "It is shocking that robbers are now emboldened enough to target passengers in trains and on platforms. This means there needs to be an overhaul in the law and order system at railway platforms in the city. Police presence is a must at stations during all operational hours."

