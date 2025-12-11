Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana lead heartfelt prayer meet for Dharmendra in Delhi Hema Malini, supported by her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol hosted a prayer meet in memory of Dharmendra who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89.

New Delhi:

Bollywood legends and family members of later actor Dharmendra gathered in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon for a solemn prayer meet in memory of the veteran actor who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The gathering, held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath, was organised by his wife Hema Malini along with their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, drawing close friends, colleagues and admirers who came to pay their respects.

Hema Malini, supported by her daughters, welcomed guests as they arrived for the midday ceremony that focused on prayer, remembrance and quiet reflection on Dharmendra’s long cinematic legacy. The function started at 4 pm sharp and was brought alive by various heartfelt tributes to the 'He-Man of Bollywood' whose decades-long career had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Ex-husband of Esha Deol attend prayer meet

Others present included Bharat Takhtani, the ex-husband of Esha Deol, who joined in with his daughters in support on that emotional moment. The sight of him was a unity in discordant times, as families come together to remember the life and times of Dharmendra. Ahana Deol was also joined by her husband, Vaibhav Vohra.

The prayer meet followed an earlier memorial held in Mumbai on November 27, organised by Dharmendra’s eldest son, Sunny Deol, at the Taj Lands End. That event drew prominent figures from the film industry and was covered widely across media.

A legacy honoured

Banners at the venue bore messages such as 'Dharmendra, a legacy that lives on', reflecting the deep affection fans and colleagues hold for the actor. Beyond his iconic roles, Dharmendra was celebrated for his humility, generosity and spirited presence, traits often recalled by those who worked with him.

Hema Malini also took the center stage as she spoke about her late husband. Also reflected on working with Dharmendra in almost 45 films out of which more than 25 were superhit. She said that the actor was a true gentleman and taught her the way of life.

