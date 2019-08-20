Setback for Pakistan as US maintains Kashmir an integral matter to India

Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh talks to US Defence Secretary

In a setback to Pakistan, the United States once again maintained Kashmir is an integral matter to India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper.

During the conversation, US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper appreciated India’s position that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter of India.

Mark Esper also hoped that any issue between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Mark Esper on his appointment as the US Secretary of Defence and raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and

Singh also appreciated US' support for India’s effort to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Issues relating to Article 370 are India's internal matter, aimed at improving economic development, democracy and prosperity for people of Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Tuesday that Pakistan would take the Kashmir dispute to International Court of Justice.

