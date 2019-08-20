Will take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Image Source : AP (FILE) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan would take the Kashmir dispute to International Court of Justice.

Even though Jammu and Kashmir issue is the internal matter of India, Pakistan government including Prime Minister Imran Khan have been making aggressive statements against India.

The aggression reached a fever pitch after PM Narendra Modi-led government decided to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

In the aftermath of the decision, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistani troops will always stand by Kashmiri people. PM Imran Khan himself was not behind in making aggressive statements. Earlier, he termed abrogation of Article 370 a 'strategic blunder'.

On Sunday however, the vitriol reached a newer peak as Imran Khan called India 'Fascist' and 'Supremacist'.

His questionable comments did not go unnoticed globally as US President Donald Trump called Imran Khan and told him to 'moderate the rhetoric' against India.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 30-minute conversation with Donald Trump. Modi raised the issue of "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence" by leaders of Pakistan.

Donald Trump dialled Imran Khan after his conversation with PM Narendra Modi. This was his second call to Imran Khan in less than a week.

It appears that Pakistan is approaching International Court of Justice as a tit for tat move. Earlier, India had dragged Pakistan to ICJ over Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The ICJ had ruled positively for India and asked Pakistan to provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, something that Pakistan was refusing to give.

Also Read | 'Moderate rhetoric': Donald Trump tells Imran Khan after conversation with PM Modi

Watch | Donald Trump calls up Imran Khan after conversation with PM Modi