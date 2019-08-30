Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE CR suburban train hits buffer at CSMT station in Mumbai

A Central Railway suburban train on Friday hit the buffer at the end of platform number 3 of CSMT station in the metropolis, an official said.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm, an official said, adding there was no report of injuries to passengers.

"The train was at low speed as it was to halt at platform number 3. It touched the buffer and did not dash into it. The impact was minor because of these reasons. Some railway equipment has been damaged," the official informed.

He said there was no impact of the incident on train schedules and authorities will take a call on whether an inquiry needs to be instituted in the incident.

ALSO READ: It's safety first for Mumbai suburban train

ALSO READ: Paris: Baby born on the suburban train gets free rides till 25

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains: Heavy showers leave city waterlogged, affect running of suburban trains