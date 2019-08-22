Chidambaram had a disturbed sleep, refused food offered by CBI sleuths | LIVE UPDATES

Image Source : PTI P Chidambaram arrested Wednesday night/PTI

In a dramatic sequence of events, former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX media case Wednesday night from his residence with the agency sleuths scaling walls to enter into his bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality in New Delhi. After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination on him at the CBI headquarters. Chidambaram has been kept in the suit No. 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters. Today he will be produced before a special CBI court where the agency will seek his remand. Here are the Live Updates:

LIVE UPDATES:

8:04 AM: CBI also interrogated Chidambaram on his dramatic disappearance after no relief from the Delhi High Court. He was asked as to why didn't he appear before the investigating agency even after a notice was pasted at his residence.

8:00 AM: 12 crucial questions were posed to P Chidambaram by the CBI sleuths in the first round of questioning. These included questions on the INX media case, and related shell companies.

7:55 AM: Interestingly, in July 2010, CBI arrested Amit Shah and charged him with murder, extortion and kidnapping. Three months later, Amit Shah was prohibited from entering Gujarat for two years, that is, till 2012, until P Chidambaram was Union Home Minister. Today, Amit Shah is Union Home Minister and P Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI.

Amit has had then said -- Mera paani utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena, main samundar hoon, laut kar zarur aaunga (Thinking the tide has ebbed, don't you dare build your castles on the coast. For I am the sea, and I always come back)

TO READ FULL STORY, CLICK HERE

7:50 AM: Life has come a full circle for Chidambaram. Why are we saying this? In 2011, Chidambaram had himself inaugurated the very CBI Headquarter he is in right now. He was arrested last night from his Jor Bagh residence and taken to the CBI headquarter.

News agency ANI has released file footage of then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram attending the inauguration of the CBI Headquarter on June 30, 2011.

#WATCH ANI file footage: The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI yesterday and brought to this complex. pic.twitter.com/ikuxIzaSyF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

TO READ FULL STORY, CLICK HERE

7:12 AM: Several Congress leaders jumped in to shield Chidambaram, who was arrested last night. Anand Sharma said Chidambaram is a respectable law abiding citizen. Media must be reminded that right to liberty is a fundamental right and it has to be defended, he said. Trial by sections of media and PC's vilification was unwarranted and undermines its credibility, he added.

6:47 AM: Chidambaram was interrogated by the Investigation Officer post midnight in the INX media case. He looked perturbed, sources said.

6:30 AM: Sources reveal Chidambaram was offered food by the CBI sleuths, but the Congress leader refused to eat anything. He had a night of disturbed sleep, add sources.

6:17 AM: According to India TV sources, Chidambaram who spent his night at the CBI guest house, was questioned post 12 last night. His answer to most of the questions posed by the CBI was a 'No'.

6:00 AM: After the arrest of P Chidambaram late night, his son Karti said it was a vindictive and malicious act done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores, he said. There was absolutely no necessity for this. Karti further said the arrest was made only to create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish the image of the Congress party and his father. This is a completely trumped-up case in which he [Chidambaram] has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically and legally, he said.

What is the INX Media case against Chidambaram?

In May 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR for alleged discrepancy in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board's (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group in 2007. Chidambaram was Finance Minister at that time.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) under the Finance Ministry had raised queries over foreign direct investment of over Rs 305 crore made by three Mauritius-based companies in INX Media Pvt Ltd, then owned by Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea.

The case was forwarded by Mumbai IT Department to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which also registered a case against the media organisation in 2010. INX Media in turn engaged Chidambaram's son Karti -- the promoter-director of Chess Management Service (P) Ltd, to resolve the issue, by influencing various departments of FIPB.

ALSO READ | Arrested, Chidambaram spends night at CBI HQs he once inaugurated

ALSO READ | I always come back: When Amit Shah foresaw reversal of fate vis-a-vis Chidambaram

ALSO READ | Who is Palaniappan Chidambaram and what is the case against him?