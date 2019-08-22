I always come back: When Amit Shah foresaw reversal of fate vis-a-vis Chidambaram

Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

He may be the one arrested by the CBI on Wednesday but former Home Minister P Chidambaram was the most powerful minister during 10 years of UPA government. At that time, Amit Shah was a minister in Gujarat state government. Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Shah was being investigated in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Sohrabuddin, the dreaded gangster was allegedly killed in police custody in 2005. Amit Shah was Gujarat Home Minister at that time.

There were allegations that Sohrabuddin was killed by the police after a nod from Amit Shah.

In July 2010, CBI arrested Amit Shah and charged him with murder, extortion and kidnapping. Three months later, Amit Shah was prohibited from entering Gujarat for two years, that is, till 2012.

When he returned after following the court's order he recited a Gujarati 'sher' which, when read today, contextualises so many thing, albeit in a bad way for Chidambaram. Hindi translation of the verse is as follows:

Mera paani utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena

mein samundar hoon, laut kar jarur aaoonga

(Thinking the tide has ebbed, don't you dare build your castles on the coast

For I am the sea, and I always come back)

મારી ઓટ જોઈ કોઈ કિનારે ઘર ન બાંધે,

હું સમંદર છું, પાછો આવીશ.



2010 में गिरफ्तार होने के बाद गुजरात से बाहर भेजे गए @HMOIndia@AmitShah ने 2012 वापस लौटने पर ये शेर बोला था।

जिसका मतलब होता है

मेरा पानी उतरते देख,किनारे पर घर मत बना लेना

मैं समुन्दर हूँ,लौट कर जरूर आऊंगा#Karma — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) August 21, 2019

Today, Amit Shah is Union Home Minister and P Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI. In 2010, BJP accused Congress of misusing the government machinery to eliminate political opponents. Today Congress is levelling similar allegations at the BJP.

