Twist of tales: It was Chidambaram who inaugurated the CBI headquarters in 2011

Chidambaram had inaugurated the CBI headquarters on 30th June, 2011

Life has come a full circle for Chidambaram, who has been arrested by the CBI on Wednesday. Back in 2011, Chidambaram had himself inaugurated at CBI headquarters in Delhi. Interestingly, in 2010, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Shah was also sent to jail. Chidambaram was the Home Minister then.

More about P Chidambaram

Palaniappan Chidambaram, 74, is currently a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha. Born in Kanadukathan in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, he studied at the Presidency College in Chennai.

He acquired his law degree from Madras University Law College followed by an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1968.

Chidambaram stayed away from his father’s business interests covering textiles, trading and plantations. Instead, he chose to concentrate on his legal practice at Madras High Court.

On becoming a senior lawyer, he opened offices in Chennai and Delhi and practised in high courts and the Supreme Court.

He joined politics in 1984 and was elected to the Lok Sabha on Congress party ticket from Sivaganga constituency.

Chidambaram was re-elected in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 2004 and 2009. He served as finance minister in 1996 and 2004 and was appointed the federal minister for Home Affairs in 2008.

