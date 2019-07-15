ISRO calls off Chandrayaan-2 launch indefinitely due to ‘technical snag’, revised date to be announced later

Chandrayaan-2 launch delayed indefinitely due to ‘technical snag’

ISRO’s mega launch of Chandrayaan-2 has been called off for the day. ISRO has confirmed that the moon bound spacecraft will not be launched today due to a ‘technical snag’.

In a tweet ISRO said: A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later.

The launch was scheduled for 2:51 am but at T-56 mins the countdown clock was stopped due to technical reasons.

No revised date has been announced by ISRO yet. As per sources, ISRO will assess the situation in the next 10 days before announcing another date for the launch of ambitious lunar touchdown mission.

Chandrayaan-2 is a successor to ISRO’s first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 which was launched in 2008 and orbited moon. It its latest endeavor ISRO will attempt a soft landing near the south pole of the moon which would make India the first country to land on the south pole and fourth overall to land on moon.

