Cameras, speed meters to curb more than 1,000 road accident deaths a month in Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : TWITTER Cameras, speed meters to curb more than 1,000 road accident deaths

Increasing road accidents are posing a new challenge to the Madhya Pradesh Police and Road Safety Department, which seems helpless in preventing these.

With more than 6,000 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the past six months, the state police and Road Safety Department are now planning to install Speed Radars on roads.

According to the official statistics, a total of 6,567 people lost their lives in road accidents between December 1, 2018, and June 12, 2019, and Dhar district topped the list with 326 deaths. On average, more than 1,000 people are killed in road mishaps every month.

State Home Minister Bala Bachchan blamed soaring accident count on the increasing number of vehicles. "The government is trying to reduce the number of accidents by using the latest Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Dial 100," he said.

State Road Safety Council's Member Secretary and Special Director General of Police Purushottan Sharma said: "Speed meters are being installed on the roads and we're buying 1,500 alcohol meters to provide them to every police station in one and a half month. In drink-and-drive cases, these meters will able to record alcohol percentage in a driver's body while also taking a photograph of him."

"The cameras and speed meters will be installed at every T-point, X-junction and blind turn. In case of an accident, swift help will be ensured via Dial 100 so that the victim receives immediate first aid and is admitted to the hospital," said Sharma.

Encroachment is also being considered as another reason for rising incidents. Hence, every police station in-charge has been asked to clear the encroachment in his area. Moreover, the police station in-charge will also take action against minor and non-licenced vehicle drivers.

Furthermore, the School Education Department has been given responsibility to make students obey the traffic rules, especially those who drive without helmets.

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra: 20 Yatris injured in Anantnag road accident

ALSO READ | Kishtiwar disaster heart-wrenching; PM Modi, Amit Shah express condolences to families

ALSO READ | Delhi family enroute Nainital killed in road accident