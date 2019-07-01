Kishtiwar disaster heart-wrenching; PM Modi, Amit Shah express condolences to families

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed grief after an accident involving a mini bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district left 33 people dead.

Calling it "heart-wrenching", Modi tweeted: "We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Shah too said he was "extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives".

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones," he tweeted.

Thirty-three people were killed and 22 injured when the bus travelling from Keshwan area to Kishtwar town went out of the driver's control and plunged into a gorge near Sirgwari village.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah also expressed their condolences.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved," Mufti tweeted.

Abdullah wished for a "swift recovery of the injured".

