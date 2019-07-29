Anandiben Patel, Lalji Tandon take oath as Governor of UP and MP respectively

Anandiben Patel was sworn in as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh whereas Lalji Tandon took oath as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Anandiben Patel was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice Govind Mathur. Lalji Tandon's oath was administered by acting Chief Justice of the High Court R S Jha.

Anandiben Patel was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh before being made Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

In a break of tradition, the outgoing Governor Ram Naik also attended the swearing-in ceremony. The function was attended by the Chief Minister, all the ministers and senior officers of the government.

The oath ceremony of Lalji Tandon was attended by the state ministers, leaders of the BJP and the Congress, and several prominent personalities of the state. After the oath ceremony, Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati, Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava and many other leaders greeted him.

Lalji Tandon was the Governor of Bihar before being moved to Madhya Pradesh.

