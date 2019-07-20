Centre appoints new Governors in 6 states, Anandiben Patel transferred to Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh

The Central government on Saturday appointed fresh governors in some states, while two governors were transferred to two different states.

In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh and her place will be filled by Bihar Governor Lal ji Tandon, the communique said.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks RN Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland governor, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Noted lawyer and former Janata Dal MP Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal governor.

Phagu Chauhan will fill replace Tandon as Bihar governor. Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Tripura, it said.

