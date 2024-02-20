'I'm happy, will not question...': Uddhav Thackeray appreciates Eknath Shinde govt for Maratha Bill

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maratha Reservation Bill: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his support for the Eknath Shinde government regarding the Maratha reservation bill. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief said that he is happy and appreciates the government's decision on this matter.

Uddhav Thackeray appreciates Eknath Shinde govt

“After studying the bill the government tabled it and it was passed and it will stay in court too. I'm happy and we appreciate the government. I congratulate the Maratha people and many people gave their sacrifice for this Maratha reservation," he said.

Reiterating the incident of the lathi charge in Antarwali village, Thackeray said, "We saw a lathi charge in Antarwali village it was not needed but today I will not question the government. This reservation is for education and job."

Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha Reservation Bill

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Bill, aimed at providing reservation in education and employment opportunities to the Maratha community. Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, presented a bill in the state legislative assembly, suggesting a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in educational institutions and government positions. The Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 outlines the provision of a 10-year review period after the implementation of the proposed reservation.

The bill, which was passed unanimously by the House, stated that the Marathas comprise 28 per cent of the total population of Maharashtra.

A substantial number of castes and groups are already placed in the reserved category, getting about 52 per cent of reservations altogether. It would be completely inequitable to place the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, it said.

The backwardness of the Maratha class is distinct and different from backward classes and, more particularly, OBC in the sense that it is more pervasive in terms of its coverage, it differs in its penetration and further regressive in character, the bill said.

The Maratha quota bill also proposed that once the reservation comes into effect, its review could be taken after 10 years.

Out of the 52 per cent reservation currently existing in the state, the Scheduled Castes are eligible for 13 per cent, Scheduled Tribes 7 per cent, OBCs 19 per cent, Special Backward Classes 2 per cent, Vimukta Jati 3 per cent, Nomadic Tribe (B) 2.5 per cent, Nomadic Tribe (C) Dhangar 3.5 per cent and Nomadic Tribe (D) Vanjari 2 per cent.

Manoj Jarange opposes Eknath Shinde's reservation bill

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil said the government's move to approve the draft bill for implementing a 10 per cent reservation has been taken by keeping election and votes in mind.

"This decision of the government has been taken by keeping election and votes in mind. This is a betrayal to the Maratha community. Maratha community won't trust you. We will benefit only from our original demands. Make a law on ‘sage-soyare’. This reservation won't hold. The government will now lie that the reservation has been given," he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha Reservation Bill for quota in education, jobs

Also Read: Maratha quota row: 'Just for election', Manoj Jarange opposes Eknath Shinde's reservation bill