Thane: 15 workers die after girder machine collapses, six feared trapped as rescue operation on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NDRF team rushed to the site

In a tragic incident, fourteen workers died after a girder machine fell on them during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday. According to police, the machine is a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used in bridge construction. Two NDRF teams reached the site.

"Till now 15 dead bodies have been retrieved and 3 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure," said NDRF official.

It is used to install precast box girders in highway and high-speed rail bridge construction projects.

The accident took place in early hours on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahpur tehsil, an official said.

Soon after the news of the tragic incident spread, the police and the fire brigade personnel along with local agencies rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The death toll is likely to rise as several other were also injured.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has been carrying out the construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. It covers a distance of 520 km.

What is Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway?

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. It traverses ten districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik, and Thane.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in May that the third and last phase would be completed by the end of December this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Haryana: Tension grips as violence flares in Nuh, mobile internet suspended