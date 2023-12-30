Attention Mumbaikers! Mumbai Police issues advisory ahead of New Year's eve

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of New Year's eve

The Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory in a bid to avoid traffic snarls and congestion on New Year's Eve. The prohibitory orders are for areas and roads near Juhu Beach which will be effective from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1.

"Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the 'NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION' eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road," Mumbai traffic police said in an official statement on Friday

"There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs," further read the official statement by the Mumbai traffic police.

The statement mentioned that there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai and there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

As per the official statement, the Juhu Tara Road shall also have 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Ring in the New Year in glittering grandeur at This Place in Gurugram

ALSO READ | Delhi, Noida Police traffic advisory for New Year’s eve | Check before you plan your celebrations