Ring in the New Year in glittering grandeur at This Place in Gurugram

New Year's dinner is a magical fusion of festive flavours and joyful gatherings, where the aroma of cinnamon and freshly baked treats mingles with the warmth of shared laughter. It's a symphony of culinary delights orchestrating a unique experience. Families and friends come together, their faces adorned with smiles as they savour every bite, creating memories as rich as the flavours they enjoy. The dinner table becomes a stage for cherished family recipes and newfound favourites, bridging generations through the shared experience of good food and company.



Whether it's the first sip of velvety hot cocoa, the crunch of a perfectly roasted chestnut, or the sweetness of cranberry-studded muffins, each bite is a reminder of the season's joy. If you want to experience all this under one roof, you should head straight to Double Tree in Gurugram by Baani Square, where You can immerse yourself in the warmth and jubilation of ongoing festivities and usher in the New Year with unparalleled style and celebration.

New Year Extravaganza

Now, you can celebrate the arrival of the New Year in grand style at Glasshouse, where you can enjoy a lavish gala dinner, featuring a feast of culinary delights paired with select premium beverages, setting the stage for a night of unparalleled revelry. For a truly immersive celebration, consider their staycation package. For more information, go to their official website.

For an immersive escape, their exclusive Food & Stay Package ensures a memorable retreat. Experience a gracious welcome with thoughtful amenities, and indulge in an exquisite New Year Gala Dinner featuring premium beverages and live band performances. Extend the joy with a delightful New Year Gala Dinner, crafting lasting memories in the lap of festive luxury. Embrace the spirit of the season with us at Glasshouse for an unparalleled celebration that transcends tradition.

Moreover, the hotel's patisserie showcases an enticing array of the season’s best - artisanal gingerbread hut kit, chocolate hazelnut log, signature jam cookies, Dundee cake, and ruby raspberry bonbons, inviting guests to savour the flavours of the season.

