Mumbai accident: Three dead after motorcycle collides with dumper on Parel bridge

The incident occurred at around 8 am on January 16.

Mumbai accident: In a tragic incident, at least three persons were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a Dumper vehicle on Mumbai's Parel Bridge on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 8 am and later a team of Bhoiwada police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Following the incident, all three persons were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter. Prima facie, it is being said that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and overtaking.

This is a developing copy. More details to be added.

