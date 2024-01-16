Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
Mumbai accident: Three dead after motorcycle collides with dumper on Parel bridge

The deadly incident took place on Mumbai's Parel Bridge in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Mumbai
Updated on: January 16, 2024 9:47 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred at around 8 am on January 16.

Mumbai accident: In a tragic incident, at least three persons were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a Dumper vehicle on Mumbai's Parel Bridge on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 8 am and later a team of Bhoiwada police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. 

Following the incident, all three persons were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter. Prima facie, it is being said that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and overtaking.

This is a developing copy. More details to be added. 

