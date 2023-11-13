Maharashtra: Thane man becomes victim of online fraud; orders iPhone, receives soap bars instead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purpose only.

In a latest case in connection with the e-commerce fraud, a man from Thane in Maharashtra became a victim of it. According to the police, a 25-year-old man ordered a smartphone worth Rs 46,000 from an online shopping platform but allegedly received three soap bars in the parcel delivered to him.

Speaking to the media, an official from Bhayander police station said that the victim had been deceived by someone who tampered with the parcel when it was being delivered. The individual had placed an online order for an iPhone valued at Rs 46,000, the police added.

On November 9, when he opened the package delivered to him, he found three soap bars used for dishwashing in a carton of the mobile phone, as per the police complaint filed by the man, who works at a photocopy shop.

The police registered an offence against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating), the official said. A probe was on into the case, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

