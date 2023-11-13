Beware of online date scams: Delhi journalist loses Rs 15,000. His full story here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Beware of online date scams

If you're using dating apps to find your special someone, it's important to be cautious as there are several risks involved. Recently, in an unfortunate incident, a journalist from Delhi revealed that he was deceived by someone he met on a dating app- Bumble. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the victim, Archit Gupta narrated his ordeal and posted a message cautioning people about finding soulmates on dating apps.

"Fraud Alert: Met a girl on @bumble, and went to The Race Lounge & Bar in Rajouri Garden. She ordered drinks and the bill was ₹ 15,886. Realised it was a scam. Discovered many people are scammed. Cyber dost 1930 not working, Delhi Police please take action", Archit Gupta wrote on X.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

The girl suggested meeting up at The Race Lounge and Bar in Rajouri Garden, but despite being apprehensive he decided to go. Upon their arrival at the cafe, the girl ordered a drink, while Gupta opted for a Red Bull. However, the shocker came when the bill arrived – a jaw-dropping total of Rs 15,886. The bill included charges for a hookah, several glasses of wine, a vodka shot, chicken tikka, and even a seemingly innocuous water bottle.

“I was shocked after seeing the bill. I paid for the bill. They tapped my card four times as there was some issue with their machine. Before leaving the place, I went to the washroom, and upon returning, I realised that the bill I left on the table was not there.” he added. “She insisted on leaving the place, saying that her brother was coming to pick her up. When I came home, I realised that this was a scam. I checked, and she had just disappeared and was not picking up my calls,” he added.

Gupta also claimed that some cafes have collaborated with people on a dating app called Bumble in a questionable way. These cafes have even hired bouncers, who are security personnel, to forcefully pressure customers into paying their bills, making them feel very uncomfortable and scared. This shocking revelation has left Gupta really worried. Gupta has also asked the Delhi Police to step in and take action against these cafes and the people involved in these scams.

