Maharashtra: Two killed, five injured in blast at Thane factory

At least two people were killed while three others were injured after a blast took place in Maharashtra's Thane district, Municipal Corporation officials said on Saturday. Officials further said the blast took place while filling a gas container.

They said that a blast occurred at a factory in an industrial area."A tanker of nitrogen gas was brought to the company which was supposed to be filled with CS2 (Carbon disulfide), and the blast took place during the checking of the tanker," the police said.

Officials said that those injured in the incident have been rushed to different hospitals and admitted there. The condition of some of them was said to be critical, and they had to be shifted to ICU, they added. According to sources, it was not clear as to how many people were present at the time when the blast occured."A search is still underway on the premises," they added.



