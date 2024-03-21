Congress fields three sitting MLAs for Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra I Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS Congress leader Praniti Shinde will fight from the Solapur constituency in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Mumbai: The Congress on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming elections where it fielded three sitting MLAs for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. According to the list, three-time Solapur City Central MLA Praniti Shinde (43), daughter of former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, will contest from Solapur, while Kasbapeth legislator Ravindra Dhangekar will fight the polls from Pune, the party said.

Balwant Wankhede, an MLA from Daryapur, has been fielded from the Amravati seat, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Shahu Chhatrapati, the scion of the Kolhapur royal family, is the party's candidate from Kolhapur, while Shivajirao Kalge will contest from Latur (SC) seat.

Candidates and the constituency they will fight

Nandurbar-ST | Gowall Padvi

Amravati-SC | Balwant Wankhede

Nanded | Vasant Chavan

Pune | Ravindra Dhangekar

Latur-SC | Dr Shivaji Kalge

Solapur- SC | Praniti Shinde

Kolhapur | Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj

As per the party's announcement, former MLA Vasantrao Chavan has been fielded from Nanded and Gowaal K Padavi, who is the son of Congress leader KC Padavi, will contest from Nandurbar (Scheduled Tribe) seat.

Congress names Prithviraj Chavan as party's campaign committee chairman

Besides the announcement of its candidates, the 'Grand Old Party' named former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as the chairman of the party's campaign committee in the state. The Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint Chavan as the chairman of the campaign committee with immediate effect, a party release informed.

The 78-year-old MLA from Karad South has been a minister of state in the PMO during the UPA government. Earlier, the party announced the names of candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

