Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in Pune's godown, nearby residents evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from the spot

Pune fire incident: A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Gangadham area of Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday following which the nearby residents were evacuated, officials said.

According to the Pune Fire Department, a total of 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"Around 20 to 25 godowns of different materials gutted in the fire. Some nearby residents are being evacuated," Pune Fire Department said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Philippine ship with 120 people on board catches fire I WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Thick smoke spotted at Trident Hotel; authority says no fire it was maintenance drill