FEMA case: Industrialist Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai | WATCH

FEMA case: Industrialist Anil Ambani appeared before Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai today, in connection with a FEMA case.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Mumbai Published on: July 03, 2023 19:14 IST
FEMA case: Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai, in connection with a FEMA case. According to official sources, the industrialist recorded his statement in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law. 

Without elaborating, the sources informed that a fresh case was filed under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Anil Ambani 's statement was recorded as part of it. 

Earlier in 2020, Ambani had appeared before the ED in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

