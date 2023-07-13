Madhya Pradesh: Couple poisons kids, then dies by suicide after harassment from online job company

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Couple died by suicide in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh crime: A couple allegedly killed its children and then hanged themselves at their residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the police said on Thursday (July 13), adding that they took this extreme step after the man, who was under debt, was threatened by an online company he worked in to repay the loan or obscene videos will be sent to all of his contacts in his phone. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

The case pertains to Shiv Vihar Colony of the Neelbad area of Bhopal where Bhupendra Vishwakarma, the man, lived with his family and worked from home in a Colombia-based company.

According to the police, Bhupendra received a WhatsApp message regarding a job. He started working from home and also took a loan from the company.

“Bhupendra has mentioned in his suicide note that the company hacked his mobile and made pornographic videos viral on his contacts. Troubled by the development, Bhupendra died by suicide along with his wife Rity. Before that, he poisoned his two sons Rituraj and Rishiraj,” the officials said.

In the suicide note which was recovered from the spot of the incident, Bhupendra said that the company threatened to make the pornographic video viral if the money was not paid back.

The relatives of the deceased claimed that the company had demanded Rs 17 lakh.

“The family members of Bhupendra told that the mobile and laptop of the deceased from the company had been hacked. His obscene videos and photos were made viral on all the contact numbers he had in his mobile. Along with this, they were threatening and demanding money. 4 to 5 days before committing suicide, Bhupendra had also posted a WhatsApp status ‘I am not sending this message. Please ignore it and apologize for the inconvenience caused’,” the officials said.

Contents of the suicide note

“We would like to apologize to our family members with folded hands. Everyone associated with us got very upset because of one mistake of mine. We were living happily with our family, but in the month of April I received a WhatsApp message on my phone regarding an online job. Then the offer came on Telegram as well. Thinking of earning some extra money, I agreed to work from home. I got a little benefit in the beginning, but gradually started sinking into a quagmire and if I had got a little time, I used to do that work,” he wrote.

Image Source : INDIA TVSuicide note

‘Took loan from online company’

“The online job company gave me so many loans that even I was surprised. I now understand that I have been cheated. I can't see my future and my family's future. Lest there be any problem in my daughter's marriage in future,

That's why I am taking them (children) along with me. I apologize once again,” he wrote.

Image Source : INDIA TVSuicide note

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: Engineering student commits suicide due to harassment by Chinese loan app agents

ALSO READ | Students' suicides matter of concern, educational institutions should protect: President Droupadi Murmu