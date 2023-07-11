Students' suicides matter of concern, educational institutions should protect: President Droupadi Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

Campus stress, humiliation, and neglect should not be tolerated by students, said President Droupadi Murmu, on July 10. Preventing student suicides should be a top focus for educational institutions. During her inauguration speech at the Visitor's Conference, the president stated that heads of institutions, instructors, and staff should make an effort to give pupils a secure and caring environment similar to their own homes.

Pointing towards the incident of suicide by a 20-year-old student in IIT Delhi this Saturday, the President said such tragic incidents have happened in numerous other educational institutions.

President Murmu said: "This is a matter of concern for all in the field of education. It should be the priority of educational institutions to protect and support their students against stress, humiliation or neglect in their campuses. Just as the sensible and responsive head of a family, all the heads, teachers and staff of institutions should be sensitive to the needs of the students."

"You are the guide as well as parent of the students. It should be the endeavour of heads of institutions, teachers and staff to provide students with a safe and sensitive environment like their homes," she added.

Earlier on July 8, a 20-year-old BTech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his hostel room. President stated that our daughters perform better when given the chance. She pointed out that more girls are enrolling in technology-related institutes. She stated that initiatives must be taken to encourage the enrollment of and academic success of female students in STEM fields.

It is a fact that HEIs that create new knowledge through quality research continue to enjoy be globally renowned. Many Nobel Laureates mentor research scholars in these educational institutions. In such a global framework, we are making progress in our collaborative effort to establish India as a knowledge power. On the strength of dedication, confidence, and hard work, we can attain the national goals of higher education. In order to make India a superpower in knowledge, educational institution leaders must assume a significant amount of responsibility, she remarked.

President said the younger generation see their role models in their teachers and successful personalities. The standards and examples they set through their behavior are crucial. Institutions should place a significant premium on developing young people's character. Young people with strong morals who are trained in contemporary information, science, and technology will create a better society and country, she claimed. Earlier in the day, the president presented the Visitor's Awards 2021.

(With PTI Inputs)