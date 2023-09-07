Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces welfare measures for journalists | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses the gatherings

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a slew of welfare measures for journalists, including a law to protect them, a hike in financial assistance for medical treatment, and the construction of a state media center in Bhopal. Addressing a gathering of journalists, Chouhan said that the government is committed to the welfare of journalists, who are the pillars of democracy. He said that the state government has been running several schemes for the welfare of journalists, including journalist insurance.

"Now, we will take the initiative to make a law to protect journalists," Chouhan said. "The insurance premium will be borne by the state government."

Chouhan also announced that the following measures would be taken for the welfare of journalists:

The maximum loan amount under the housing loan interest subsidy scheme for eligible journalists will be increased from ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

The state government will provide a 5% interest subsidy on education loans taken by the children of eligible journalists for five years.

Small-town and city journalists will be given training in digital journalism in Bhopal as needed. The training will be provided in collaboration with the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

The land will be provided to journalist societies to set up colonies for them.

The state government will bear the increased premium amount for the insurance of journalists. The premium for senior journalists over the age of 65 and their spouses will be fully borne by the government. The deadline for paying the insurance premium has been extended from September 16 to September 25.

The financial assistance for medical treatment for journalists and their dependents will be increased from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 for general cases and from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for serious illnesses.

"We will continue to do more for the welfare of journalists," Chouhan said. "Journalists are the eyes and ears of the people. They play a vital role in democracy."

The announcements were welcomed by journalists in the state.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress to take out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to counter BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: Stone pelting at BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Congress