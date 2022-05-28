Vastu Tips: Place tijori or cash box in THIS direction to improve financial condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips

Vastu Tips: There is a rule for everything in Vastu Shastra, which thing should be kept where and in which direction. If you follow all these things then you will get proper benefits, but if you make mistakes related to Vastu, you will face disadvantages instead of advantages. Similarly, there is a direction to keep the vault/tijori or cash box in the house. If the vault is in the right direction, then there is prosperity in the house, whereas if the vault is in the wrong place, you start getting loss instead of profit.

East direction

According to Vastu, the lord of the east direction is Sun God and Indra Dev, so this corner should always be kept empty, and such a house should be built so that the first rays of the sun can easily enter the house. Do not build a vault in this direction.

West direction

This direction is good for making bathroom or toilet, do not build a tojiri in this direction also.

South direction

According to Vastu, this direction should never be left empty, but you should not even build a toilet in this direction.

North direction

According to Vastu, Lord Kuber resides in the north direction of the house. Keeping the safe or cupboard of the house in this direction is most auspicious. Keeping the vault in this direction keeps the house full of wealth and blessings of Mother Lakshmi.