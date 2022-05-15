Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not keep THESE types of things in the kitchen. Here's why

Vastu Tips: The risk of burns and cuts in the kitchen is high, due to which many people choose the kitchen for the first aid box, ie medicine box. But according to Vastu Shastra, the box of medicines should never be kept in the kitchen.

Keeping medicines in the kitchen affects the health of the members of the household. There are always ups and downs in his health.

Some minor health problem surrounds them. Therefore, keep in mind that never accidentally keep the boxes of medicines in the kitchen, otherwise, its effect on the health of the people in the house can be very bad.