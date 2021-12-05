Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Starting furniture work in office? Keep these important things in mind

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about home and office furniture. It is crucial to adopt a few tips that can help you to get progress, happiness, and prosperity in life. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to give you some measures that you can adopt for your home as well as the office which will help you in becoming successful. You can learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some special things related to furniture, which you are very important to know. If you want to start any woodwork at home or office, then keep in mind that it is considered lucky to start from the south or west direction and finish in the north or east direction.

At the same time, it is better to use steel furniture instead of wood for the office. Also, while making wooden furniture, keep in mind that the sides of the furniture are rounded and not pointed. Pointed edges leave a negative impact on the house. Not only this, if you want to polish on wooden furniture, use light-coloured polish instead of dark colour. You can also make the shape of sun, lion, cheetah, peacock, horse, bull, cow, elephant or even fish on your furniture.