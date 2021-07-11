Vastu Tips: Stairs or elevators in hotels should be in South direction, Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JDDESIGNGROUP Vastu Tips: Stairs or elevators in hotels should be in South direction

Vastu Shastra is important for the betterment of an individual. Vastu tips are considered during the construction of your home, office, or hotel. In today's section, we will talk about the direction of stairs and elevators in the hotel. Most of the hotels in the city or village are multi-storied which is why it becomes crucial to build stairs and elevators in hotels. Acharya Indu Prakash opens up on the best-suited direction for building the same.

He reveals that according to Vastu Shastra, it is good to choose the south direction, west direction or southwest angle for the stairs in the hotel.

According to Vastu Shastra, if you are constructing curved stairs, then keep in mind that the direction of the stairs should be in the clockwise direction, i.e. the stairs should be rotated only from east to south, south to west, west to north and north to east direction. Apart from this, south, west or southwest direction should also be selected for lift.

