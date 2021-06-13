Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Remove any tree, pillar or pit from outside main entrance of the house

In Vastu Shastra today, from Acharya Indu Prakash, know about the main door of the house. It is such a place from where positive and negative energy enters the house. If there is any kind of obstruction or any obstruction in front of the main door of the house, then according to Vastu it can create problems for you.

If there is a tree or pole standing in front of your house or there is a pit, then it is not considered a good sign. Due to this, your family members may have to face problems without any reason.

To prevent its ill effects, make a swastika sign on the main entrance of the house and fill the pit outside the house immediately. By doing this you will be saved from the ill effects of the main door.