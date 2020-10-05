Image Source : INSTAGRAM / FASHIONSIDEMNL Vastu Tips: Choosing light colour curtains for office cabin attracts positive energy

In this modern lifestyle, there are some people who are very much concerned about Vastu, and they want to get their office decorated according to Vastu, these people have very a strong belief for Vastu. According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to have curtains in your office cabin, it is very important to choose the appropriate colours for it.

You should choose a light color for the curtains in your cabin. You can choose gray, off white, light green, light brown or midi color. These will not only give your cabin a classy look, but will also help in keeping your mood good. With this, you will be able to do your work diligently. Apart from this, you can choose the color of the chair and the carpet according to your zodiac sign.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage