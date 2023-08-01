National Mountain Climbing Day 2023: Best places to visit for rock climbing in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On National Mountain Climbing Day 2023, you should know about a few best places to visit for rock climbing in India.

It’s National Mountain Climbing Day 2023! Adventurers from all over the country and around the world are preparing to hit the trails and explore the best rock-climbing spots India has to offer.

From the breathtaking vistas of the Himalayas to the lush green valleys of South India, India has something for every kind of climber. Whether you are looking for a challenging climb or a more beginner-friendly experience, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste here.

Here are our picks for the top 5 places to go rock climbing in India this year:

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Located in the northernmost state of India, Manali is one of the most popular rock climbing destinations in the country. There are plenty of routes to choose from varying in difficulty, ranging from beginner to expert levels. Climbers can also find plenty of accommodation options as well as a variety of shops and restaurants.

Hampi, Karnataka: This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to some of the most impressive rock formations in India. With an abundance of sheer cliffs, overhangs and small caves, Hampi is a paradise for climbers who want to experience the thrill and adventure that comes with scaling these giant rocks.

Kamshet, Maharashtra: Situated at an elevation of about 1000m above sea level, Kamshet is one of the best places to go rock climbing in India. With its stunning natural surroundings and plenty of routes to choose from, it’s no wonder why so many climbers flock here every year.

Sikkim: The spectacular landscape of Sikkim offers some incredible climbing opportunities. From small rocks suitable for beginners to massive sheer cliffs that will challenge even experienced climbers, Sikkim has something for everyone.

Varkala, Kerala: Located on the shoreline of Kerala’s Varkala Beach, Varkala offers some incredible rock formations just waiting to be explored by climbers. The area is also home to some incredible views and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for taking in all that nature has to offer while you climb.

