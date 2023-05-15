International Day of Families 2023: Spend time with your family and boost your mental health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Day of Families: 2023

Every year on May 15th, the International Day of Families is held to raise awareness of and emphasize the value of families in society. It honours the variety of families around the world and calls on authorities, groups, and people to deal with problems impacting families and advance their welfare. The day offers an opportunity to consider how important families are to raising children, supporting adults, and promoting societal development.

The International Day of Families is significant because it emphasizes the value of families in society and their contribution to individuals' social cohesion and mental well-being. People can promote families, enhance family ties, and foster a loving environment for children by commemorating this day. Additionally, it fosters a more inclusive and kind society by developing understanding and respect for various family structures, and their impact on a person's mental health.

Following are various ways people can spend time with their family members, for a better mental well-being

1. Regular Family Meals

Togetherness, open communication, and a sense of family belonging are all facilitated by having meals together.

2. Outdoor activities

Take part in cooperative outdoor activities like biking, hiking, or playing sports. Physical movement, time in nature, and an overall improvement in mental health are all benefits of these activities.

3. Game Nights

Plan frequent family game nights so that everyone can enjoy playing board games, card games, or video games. This encourages joking, and healthy competitiveness, and develops ties within families.

4. Establish Family Traditions

Create traditions for your family, such as celebrating holidays, taking yearly vacations, or setting aside weekly family time. These customs promote stability, and excitement, and strengthen ties within families.

5. Active Listening and Communication

Practice active listening and communication in your family so that everyone feels heard, understood, and cherished. To address issues, settle disputes, and advance emotional well-being, encourage open and honest conversation.

