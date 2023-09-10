World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Academic failure, relationship issues biggest drivers of suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Academic failure, relationship issues biggest drivers of suicide

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 is an important day dedicated to raising awareness of the devastating impact of suicide on individuals and their families. The World Health Organization (WHO) leads the global observance of this day, to bring people together to prevent and reduce suicide worldwide. This day is an opportunity for individuals, communities and countries to come together to recognise the need for improved services, to raise awareness, to challenge the stigma associated with suicide and to celebrate those who have survived it. A number of events are planned for World Suicide Prevention Day 2023, including educational seminars, lectures, campaigns and activities that promote suicide prevention. These activities will bring together both mental health professionals and those who have been affected by suicide to share experiences, provide support and raise awareness. The aim of World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 is to reduce the number of suicides worldwide and to provide support for those affected by it.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, 1Life, a suicide prevention helpline, listed reasons which drive the Indian population across age groups towards suicide. These details were announced from the experience of handling thousands of calls from individuals who seek help and advice to overcome their mental status. According to data at a leading suicide prevention helpline, academic failure and relationship issues are the biggest drivers of suicides among Indian youth.

Between September 2022 and August 2023, 1Life volunteers received 22,674 calls; among which a majority percentage (about 68 per cent) were made by students and young adults who have academic failure (like examination failure or are not able to cope with peer pressure) and relationship related issues (like love failure or rejection). Lack of proper employment and financial pressures are another set of reasons that drive young adults towards suicide.

Commenting on the findings, K. Rebecca Maria, Counseling psychologist, 1Life, a suicide prevention helpline said, “Though India is considered a one big family, and joint family concept is quite prevalent, many youngsters are not comfortable sharing their problems or issues that trouble them the most with their immediate family members. It is highly unfortunate that we as a society do not discuss certain uncomfortable issues which impact the lives of youth of India.”

In the last year, 1Life received calls from 28 Indian states, and our volunteers speak 15 languages - Hindi, English, Telugu, Kanada, Tulu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Konkani, and Urdu. The volunteers receive an average of 25 to 30 calls per day. On weekends this number rises to 45 to 60 calls a day. The volunteers try to answer all calls and address the caller’s concerns and a few might get dropped in between due to technical glitches or network issues. Calls increase on the weekends because most people might like to share the issues they have faced through the weekdays.

The statistics show that 65 per cent of individuals aged between 15 and 25 years were feeling suicidal due to academic stress, parents’ expectations, failures and relationships. About 50 per of people aged between 25 and 40 years complained of relationship issues, lack of professional growth, lack of confidence, loneliness and depression.

Forty per cent of callers aged 40-50 years had problems like financial instability, family crisis, genetic history and clinical history.

Fifty per cent of those above 50 years face issues like financial crisis conditions, health/medical issues, or were disowned by families.

The helpline revealed that 70 per cent of the men are suicidal. They hesitate to share their feelings with anyone being egoist and getting feelings of being judgmental by others.

Thirty per cent of female callers are suicidal. Women are sentimental but do cry and talk about their problems.

(With IANS Inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News