World Bicycle Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance & Inspirational Quotes

World Bicycle Day 2023: Each year on June 3, World Bicycle Day is observed to spread awareness about sustainable transportation that also ensures fostering sustainability, health and well-being. The day reminds us of the age-old tradition prevalent in the world. The United Nations General Assembly declared this observance in April 2018 to recognise the versatility and sustainability of the bicycle and its positive impact on society. The initiative to establish World Bicycle Day was led by Turkmenistan, with the support of numerous other countries, where he proposed the idea to promote the bicycle's role in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

World Bicycle Day: Date

It is celebrated on June 3rd each year.

World Bicycle Day: History

The world celebrated this affordable, reliable, and sustainable means of transportation for the first time in 2018 when the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. The day is a result of Leszek Sibilski's campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries to recognise World Bicycle Day. The assembly also took into consideration the versatility and longevity of the bicycle which has served as a sustainable means of transportation for two centuries.

World Bicycle Day: Significance

World Bicycle Day has become all the more significant in today's time when the world is surrounded by health problems and there's lack of physical activities among people. The day is now being associated with promoting a healthy lifestyle. The bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transport and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production.

World Bicycle Day: Inspirational Quotes

Learn to ride a bicycle. You will not regret it if you live. — Mark Twain Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving. - Albert Einstein A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke. – Scott Stoll Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to cycle and he will realize fishing is stupid and boring. - Desmond Tutu Cycling isn’t a game, it’s a sport. Tough, hard and unpitying, and it requires great sacrifices. One plays football, or tennis, or hockey. One doesn’t play at cycling. – Jean de Gribaldy

