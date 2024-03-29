When is Ranga Panchami 2024? Know date, shubh tithi, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, tithi, significance & more

Ranga Panchami is a Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and certain northern Indian regions. It falls on the fifth day (Panchami) after Holi, usually in March. On this day, people traditionally play with colours, similar to Holi, but with a regional touch. Communities gather to smear coloured powder and water on each other, accompanied by music, dance, and festive foods. The festival marks the onset of spring and is a time for joyous social gatherings. Ranga Panchami holds cultural significance, symbolising the triumph of good over evil through the vibrant expression of unity and merriment.

Ranga Panchami 2024: Date and time

Ranga Panchami 2024 Date: March 30th, 2024

Panchami tithi begins: 08:20 PM on March 29th, 2024

Panchami tithi ends: 09:13 PM on March 30th, 2024

Ranga Panchami 2024: Significance

Ranga Panchami holds a special place in Hindu tradition. Here's a glimpse into its significance:

Marks the end of Holi: It signifies the culmination of the five-day-long Holi celebrations. People wash away the colours from Holi and return to their normal routines.

Commemorates Lord Krishna: The festival is believed to celebrate Lord Krishna's playful act of throwing colours on Radha Rani and the Gopis.

Symbolic of five elements: The word "Ranga Panchami" translates to "fifth day of colours." The five colours used during the festival represent the five elements (Panchabhutas) that constitute the universe and the human body - earth, water, fire, air, and ether.

Victory of good over evil: Legends associate Ranga Panchami with the victory of good over evil and the triumph over the Rajasic and Tamasic Gunas (qualities of passion and inertia). One story tells the tale of Lord Vishnu defeating the demoness Putana on this day.

Ranga Panchami 2024: Celebrations

While regional variations exist, here's a glimpse into how Ranga Panchami is celebrated:

People apply colours and gulaal to each other.

Special pujas and prayers are offered.

Traditional delicacies like sweets and sherbet are prepared.

Cultural programs and music performances are held in some areas.

