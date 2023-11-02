What is Overthinking? Know 6 effective ways to overcome it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 effective ways to overcome overthinking

Overthinking, it's a term that we often hear or use in our daily lives. But do we understand what it means? In simple words, overthinking is the act of repeatedly thinking about a particular situation, problem, or event, often negatively and obsessively. It's like a loop that keeps playing in our minds, making us feel anxious and overwhelmed.

We all tend to overthink at some point in our lives. It could be about our relationships, careers, health, or any other aspect of life. While thinking things through can be beneficial at times, overthinking can hurt our mental and emotional well-being. It can lead to stress, and anxiety, and even affect our decision-making abilities.

But the good news is that overthinking is not an incurable problem. With some effective strategies and techniques, we can learn to overcome it and live a more peaceful and fulfilling life. Psychologist Kelly Vincent has also shared a post regarding ways to stop overthinking on Instagram.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the concept of overthinking and explore 6 ways to overcome it.

Recognise Your Thought Patterns

The first step towards overcoming overthinking is to recognise when you're doing it. Often, we get so caught up in our thoughts that we don't even realize that we're overthinking. So, start by paying attention to your thoughts and identifying any patterns. Do you tend to focus on the worst-case scenarios? Do you constantly replay past events in your mind? Once you are aware of your thought patterns, you can start working on changing them.

Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness is the practice of being aware of your thoughts and feelings without judgment and being present in the moment. It allows us to observe our thoughts instead of getting lost in them. By practising mindfulness regularly, we can develop the ability to identify when we are overthinking and consciously bring ourselves back to the present moment. Whenever your mind wanders, gently bring it back to your breath. With consistent practice, you will notice a decrease in overthinking and an increase in calmness and clarity of mind.

Challenge Your Thoughts

Often, our overthinking is fueled by negative and irrational thoughts. We tend to believe them without questioning their validity, which leads to unnecessary stress and anxiety. One way to overcome this is by challenging those thoughts. Ask yourself, "Is this thought true? Is there any evidence to support it?" Most of the time, you will realise that these thoughts are baseless and have no real substance. By challenging them, you can break the cycle of overthinking and replace those negative thoughts with more realistic and positive ones.

Engage in Activities You Enjoy

Overthinking can consume a lot of our time and energy, leaving us feeling drained and exhausted. Engaging in activities we enjoy can help break that cycle and give our minds a break from overthinking. It could be anything - reading a book, listening to music, going for a walk, or spending time with loved ones. These activities not only provide a distraction but also bring joy and positivity into our lives.

Set Boundaries for Yourself

In today's fast-paced world, we are constantly bombarded with information from various sources - social media, news, work emails, etc. This constant flow of information can make it difficult for us to switch off from the outside world and give our minds the necessary rest. Setting boundaries for yourself can help prevent overthinking. It could be as simple as limiting your screen time or not checking work emails after a certain time in the evening. By setting these boundaries, you create space for yourself to relax and unwind.

Seek Support

If your overthinking is causing significant distress and affecting your daily life, it's essential to seek professional help. A therapist or counsellor can help you identify the root cause of your overthinking and provide you with the necessary tools and techniques to overcome it. Additionally, talking to a trusted friend or family member can also provide a sense of relief and support.

ALSO READ: Defensive communication while arguing is harmful in relationships: 6 major signs

Read More Lifestyle News